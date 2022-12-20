Chris Olave would not have practiced with hamstring injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 20, 2022, 4:28 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Saints did not have a full practice on Tuesday. But if they had, one of their key players wouldn’t have been on the field.

New Orleans listed receiver Chris Olave as a non-participant on the day’s injury report estimate with a hamstring issue.

Olave was on the field for 49 percent of New Orleans’ offensive snaps in the club’s 21-18 victory over the Falcons on Sunday, making three catches for 53 yards. He leads the Saints with 63 catches and 940 receiving yards. He’s scored three touchdowns.

Guard Cesar Ruiz (foot), running back Dwayne Washington (illness), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) also would not have practiced.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who hasn’t played since Week Five was listed as limited. Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), safety P.J. Williams (knee), and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were also limited.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.