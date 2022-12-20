Colts sign Cameron McGrone off Patriots practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2022, 11:17 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Colts will take a look at linebacker Cameron McGrone over the final weeks of the 2022 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have signed McGrone off of the Patriots practice squad.

McGrone spent three years at Michigan before being drafted by New England in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and has been on the practice squad all of this year, so he has yet to make his regular season debut.

The Colts can open up a roster spot by placing running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. He is set to miss the final three games of the year after injuring his ankle in last Saturday’s loss to the Vikings.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Colts sign Cameron McGrone off Patriots practice squad

  1. Not sure why they brought him up off the practice squad before the Cardinals game only to make him inactive anyway.

    Good luck to him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.