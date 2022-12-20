Colts sign Jordan Wilkins to active roster, put Jonathan Taylor on IR

Getty Images

The Colts officially ended running back Jonathan Taylor‘s season on Tuesday.

Taylor was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in last Saturday’s loss to the Vikings and he will not be eligible to return to action before the regular season is over. Taylor also missed time with an ankle injury earlier this year and the premature end to his year means he will fall short of 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Jordan Wilkins was signed off the practice squad to take Taylor’s place in the running back group. Wilkins has played in two games this year and run six times for 31 yards. He played in 49 games for Indianapolis over the previous four seasons as well.

The Colts also confirmed the previously reported signing of linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots practice squad. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was waived to complete the day’s moves.