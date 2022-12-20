Eagles activate Dallas Goedert off of injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles appear unlikely to have Jalen Hurts when they take on the Cowboys this weekend.

But they will have one of their key offensive weapons back.

Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster, Philadelphia announced on Tuesday.

Goedert has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has not played since Week 10. He returned to practice last week but the eagles did not activate him for the Week 15 win over the Bears.

With Hurts dealing with a shoulder injury, Goedert is likely to play with quarterback Gardner Minshew this weekend. Notably, Goedert caught six passes for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns from Minshew in last year’s 33-18 victory over the Jets.