Jalen Hurts: I want to do what’s best for the team

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup.

Hurts told reporters on Tuesday that there is “definitely a chance” that he’ll be well enough to play against Dallas, but that he’s going to go through the full practice week before any determination is made about his status. Taking that time will also allow Hurts to be sure that he won’t be playing at less than full strength because that could hurt the team’s chances of winning.

“Ultimately, I want to do what’s best for the team,” Hurts said, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “It’s a thing where you take it one day at a time. I think the best thing for me is being ready to play and being of best health and that’s a day-by-day thing.”

One win in the final three weeks of the season will clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the Eagles, so there’s little reason for them to push things with Hurts this weekend unless there’s no doubt that he’s fully ready to go.