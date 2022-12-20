Jalen Hurts: I want to do what’s best for the team

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup.

Hurts told reporters on Tuesday that there is “definitely a chance” that he’ll be well enough to play against Dallas, but that he’s going to go through the full practice week before any determination is made about his status. Taking that time will also allow Hurts to be sure that he won’t be playing at less than full strength because that could hurt the team’s chances of winning.

“Ultimately, I want to do what’s best for the team,” Hurts said, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “It’s a thing where you take it one day at a time. I think the best thing for me is being ready to play and being of best health and that’s a day-by-day thing.”

One win in the final three weeks of the season will clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the Eagles, so there’s little reason for them to push things with Hurts this weekend unless there’s no doubt that he’s fully ready to go.

8 responses to “Jalen Hurts: I want to do what’s best for the team

  2. This fan of the 13 – 1 Philadelphia Eagles continues to be impressed with the maturity of our young QB.
    Don’t think he will see the field Saturday but certain he will be available in the Divisional Round to provide the traditional early ending for the overhyped Dallas franchise, assuming Dallas makes it past Tampa!
    That is all

  3. As much as I want to see Philly and Dallas go at it full strength, I’d rather see Jalen lift the Lombardi in February.

  6. Im rooting for the Eagles big time in these next 2 so that they can take the day off vs my Giants in the season finale. Something tells me that the Giants will need that last game to get into the playoffs.

    When the playoffs start I’ll be rooting for Philly to get knocked out in the divisional round.

  7. I would think that they would not start him this week. Let him rest and heal. They will dominate the last two games.

