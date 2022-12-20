Jaycee Horn limited, C.J. Henderson full at Panthers practice

Getty Images

Starting cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Jaycee Horn both made an appearance on the Panthers injury report on Tuesday.

Henderson was a full participant in practice after injuring his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Henderson only played four snaps before departing, but his participation level suggests there’s not much concern about his fitness for this week’s matchup with the Lions.

Horn played every defensive snap against Pittsburgh, but he was a limited participant due to a shoulder issue on Tuesday.

Right tackle Taylor Moton was the only Panthers player who didn’t practice. He took a rest day.

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), tight end Ian Thomas (thigh), and safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) were limited participants.