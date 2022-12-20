Jerry Jones expresses pessimism on signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

After weeks of hyping the possible signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the NFL’s ultimate carnival barker is acknowledging that the show will continue to go on in Dallas without OBJ.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism that Beckham will be added to the team during the 2022 season.

“That time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, so every day diminishes our chances of going forward,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Beckham has visited the Cowboys, Bills, and Giants. He apparently wanted to leverage potentially playing in the postseason into a longer-term deal. That hasn’t worked.

He’s likely at this point to wait until 2023 to sign. The question becomes whether he’ll be happy with the offers he gets then — and whether he’ll accept one of them or continue to wait.