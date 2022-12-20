Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets.

But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks.

Allen threw 40 times in Saturday’s victory over Miami, completing 25 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns. He also racked up 77 yards on 10 carries, taking some punishing hits along the way.

The Bills last listed Allen as limited in practice the day before Buffalo played the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Center Mitch Morse (concussion), defensive end Boogie Basham (calf), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest), and guard Rodger Saffold (knee/rest) did not practice on Tuesday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and guard Ryan Bates (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (elbow) were full.