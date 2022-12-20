Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2022, 2:36 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good.

Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he takes illegal hits that don’t get called.

“It’s been too many times I’ve slid and been hit too late and I don’t get the flags,” Fields said. “I’m going to be on the refs, looking for a call. When I thin it’s a flag I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future. I felt like I was down and then I felt a 300-pound guy.”

Suh has a long history of committing personal fouls and getting flagged, fined and suspended for them, and it’s surprising that the officials missed that one. It’s likely that the league disciplinary office won’t miss it, and that Suh’s paycheck will be docked.

  1. Just be thankful the refs aren’t letting you take the beating Cam took throughout his career…

    Exhibit 1: Game 1 2016 vs the Broncos

  3. They don’t protect younger QBs. Allen didn’t get flags his first 2 years in the league. Cam once complained to ref about not getting a flag; the ref told him “you haven’t been in the league long enough to get the flag”. The ref denied it, but I don’t think Cam would lie about it.

  5. Same guy that said the NFL game was “slow to him”. If you’re that much better than everyone else, you should be able to dodge those hits.

  6. tejastim says:
    December 20, 2022 at 2:50 pm
    Really? How about the hit Gipson put on Hurts which was clearly intended to cause injury?
    Before the start of the season, the league said they are not going to protect QBs if it determined they are a runner on the play. They are treated like any other player who is running with the ball. Looked like hurts was a runner on the play in question.

  8. I feel nothing for these fake QB’s who whine they are getting hit while running. These frauds have no problem using the protections given a QB, but at the last minute they revert back to the running backs they are and then seek to then get protections downfield afforded a QB. The ONLY SOLUTION is to set 6 as the number of positive yard rushes a QB can have before he is disqualified from the game. This use of runnning backs impersonting QB’s is cheating and an afront to positional integrity. If you can’t allow a lineman to go downfield, then you can certainly contain how many rushes a QB can have per game.

  9. It was the night that Eberflus figured out that Fields was much more of a running threat than a passing one,(unfortunately against the Patriots), that Eberflus made a deal with the Devil on Fields’ behalf.

    Welcome to the world of RG3, Justin. You have now garnered a bit of success, but your longevity has been quartered.

  10. tejastim says:
    December 20, 2022 at 2:50 pm
    Really? How about the hit Gipson put on Hurts which was clearly intended to cause injury?

    Fields was hit in a similar way against Atlanta, similar injury and no flag. All I heard then was ‘he’s a running back ‘ get over it. A blow to the head should be subject to penalty by New York if they’re watching, they’ll take a guy out if they think he may have a concussion. avpackfan is correct, Suh has always gotten away with stuff like that. The league has to get a handle on the officiating, even Rodgers got hit after he threw on a play I saw last night, no flag. I hate Rodgers and even I thought it was late and unnecessary. In Lambeau no less!

  11. He will get better as he gets better receivers but they can only compete if he is running with the ball and he better learn from Russell Wilson and not take stupid hits …

  12. i watched the entire game. not sure what hit that was, don’t remember them missing anything that looked like it was a late hit.

  13. Easy solution slide earlier if you don’t want to get hit or don’t run at all. or you could always play soccer instead then you can fake all kind of hits!

  14. daphne49er says:
    December 20, 2022 at 2:57 pm
    Become a passer

    You mean like dropping the highest passer rating against the NFL’s number pass defense in the Eagle????

  15. boo hoo boo hoo – I believe that late hits on the QB standing in the pocket need to be penalized – unless your name is Brady – he owes other teams a bunch because he always drew the flags. I dont like the grabbing and body slamming – but when guys finish the tackle when the QB is in the process of completing his throw – no flag. When a QB does this RPO and runs – he is open to getting hit and if he decides – on no I am a QB and I am now going to slide – I would tell my players – if you have a chance pound them. Running QB’s are running backs and they need to be treated as such. If you look at this years supposed start RPO guys – all hurt – now that Hurts is hurting and that includes – Tua Josh Lamarr and Fields – stay in the pocket and run if you cant find somebody open and then slide or get out of bounds. Otherwise expect to get hit.

  16. Justin Fields is listed at 6’3″ 228lbs and runs a 4.44 40.
    When he’s out of the pocket, he’s bigger and faster than most running backs and should be treated as such. If you don’t, you run the risk of him easily breaking tackles or even feinting in a manner that suggests he might slide before he makes an aggressive cut.
    Expecting defensive players to treat him like the stereotypical unathletic quarterback is just another way to hamstring defences and give offensive players every unfair advantage on the field.
    But regardless of that, Suh’s still a dirty player.

  17. The clear and obvious solution is to slide sooner. They wait till the last second, trying to get every inch. You can’t expect a 250lb guy to be able to stop once he’s already committed to the hit. Slide a yard early and he won’t hit you. Slide late and you deserve whatever shot you take.

  19. If a QB is more prone to run than stay in the pocket, defenders are naturally going to be more apt to prepare to tackle them than anticipate a slide. It’s unreasonable to expect a defender to guess when the heck a QB that runs all the time is going to slide. In those circumstances, Fields shouldn’t be at all surprised he gets hit.

  20. Suh has had a rep as a cheap shot artist for a long time. I’m sure he’d be thrilled (not to mention in the hospital) if two linemen decided to tag team high-low him, with the low hit targeting his knees from the side

  21. It wasn’t a “shot to the head” in the sense you’re making it out to be. Suh was coming at him from behind and tried to punch the ball out, but instead hit him in the head with his hand. You make it sound like it was a helmet to helmet hit, which is wasn’t.

    A shot to the head is illegal for all players gents, running QB’s included.

