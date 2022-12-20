Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good.

Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he takes illegal hits that don’t get called.

“It’s been too many times I’ve slid and been hit too late and I don’t get the flags,” Fields said. “I’m going to be on the refs, looking for a call. When I thin it’s a flag I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future. I felt like I was down and then I felt a 300-pound guy.”

Suh has a long history of committing personal fouls and getting flagged, fined and suspended for them, and it’s surprising that the officials missed that one. It’s likely that the league disciplinary office won’t miss it, and that Suh’s paycheck will be docked.