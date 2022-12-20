Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams estimated as limited participants

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t practice Tuesday, but they did issue an estimated practice report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Vikings.

Defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) were listed as non-participants. Neither played Sunday night, and neither appears moving in a direction toward a return for this week.

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the hero of the victory over the Commanders, was not on the report last week. He is on Tuesday’s with a elbow injury that the Giants estimate would have limited him.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams remains on the report as a limited participant with his neck injury. He returned Sunday after missing Week 14.

Williams was limited in practice all of last week and listed as questionable but played 53 of 63 snaps.

Offensive lineman Evan Neal (shoulder) and tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder) also were on the report as limited.