Kenny Pickett set to start vs. Raiders

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 20, 2022, 12:37 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers will have their starting quarterback for the Christmas Eve matchup with the Raiders.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his press conference that he anticipates Kenny Pickett will clear the concussion protocol shortly and will be able to start against Las Vegas.

“As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference.”I think he has to check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he would be a full participant.

Pickett had to exit the Week 14 matchup against Baltimore after suffering a concussion early on in the game. Mitch Trubisky finished that game and started the Week 15 win over the Panthers.

The 20th overall pick of this year’s draft, Pickett has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 225 yards with three TDs.

Tomlin also noted that Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring injury, Dionate Johnson is dealing with turf toe, and Derek Watt has an ankle injury.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kenny Pickett set to start vs. Raiders

  4. It’s an upgrade over Trubisky. Kinda the way a rusted out 1980 AMC Gremlin is an upgrade over a rusted out 1972 Ford Pinto.

  5. owercasejay says:
    December 20, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    NFL defenses are quaking in their cleats at this news.
    ———

    There’s only three that matter, however.

  6. NFL defenses are quaking in their cleats at this news.

    Hey would you mind sharing that poll of NFL defenses…it seems I missed it.

    I would suggest you under rate Pickett at your own risk, by all means bet your house against him.

  7. Doesn’t matter who starts, either Steelers QB are better than Derek Carr.

    The Raiders have a garbage time squad right now.

  8. How exciting! Maybe I’ll watch it.Naaaa. Sitting here listening to yet another commercial on the NFL Network about the upcoming”Holiday Classic” game (whatever that is) and it just reminds me that Pittsburgh’s whole legacy is built on a lie. #definitelynotacatch

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.