Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters didn’t practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained out of practice on Tuesday.

Jackson has missed the last two games with a knee injury and has not practiced all since getting hurt against the Broncos in Week 13. His absence does not provide much confidence that he’ll be able to play against the Falcons this Saturday and Tyler Huntley will remain the starter if Jackson is indeed unable to play.

Cornerback Marcus Peters also missed practice with a calf injury. Word earlier this week was that he is set to miss time and the Ravens may also be without defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) after he sat out on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay was listed as limited with a foot injury. As previously noted, Duvernay was injured during practice and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.