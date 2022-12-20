Mat Ishbia to buy Phoenix Suns, likely taking him out of mix for Commanders

Getty Images

Billionaire Mat Ishbia is buying a professional sports team from a disgraced owner who had no choice but to sell the franchise.

No, not that one.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Ishbia will buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. The purchase price is expected to be in the neighborhood of $4 billion.

In September, Robert Sarver decided to sell the team after the NBA publicized findings of a workplace investigation. The NBA found that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies,” and that “[t]his conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

Commanders owner Daniel Synder is exploring a sale of the team. Ishbia, who tried to buy the Broncos, was reportedly a candidate to try to buy the Commanders.

In theory, Ishbia could try to buy both. But he’ll need a lot more money, if $4 billion is going to be devoted to buying a basketball team.