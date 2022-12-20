Matthew Stafford says he isn’t retiring

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2022, 10:34 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the rest of the season with a spinal cord contusion, but the injury isn’t going to keep him from playing in 2023.

The nature of Stafford’s injury has led to some speculation about his future and he tried to put it rest this week. Stafford appeared on The Morning After podcast hosted by his wife Kelly and she said that she has told people that he will continue to play football, but that she felt people would rather hear it from him so she asked if he will retire.

“No,” Stafford said in response to his wife’s question.

Stafford is signed through 2026 and he is not expected to have surgery in order to address the injury this offseason. He was also limited last offseason by an elbow injury and the hope for the Rams is that he will have a smoother time getting ready to play this time around.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Matthew Stafford says he isn’t retiring

  1. I am sure he feels that way now and that is what he should say. However, his neurological system may say differently in the off season. Remember, should he comeback he is not protected by the best offensive line in the league.

  2. Think of your long term health and family first. Chances are you’ve banked enough $$$ to be set for the rest of your life and you’ve won a Super Bowl. Spending your later years in a wheel chair just isn’t worth it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.