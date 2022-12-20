Matthew Stafford says he isn’t retiring

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the rest of the season with a spinal cord contusion, but the injury isn’t going to keep him from playing in 2023.

The nature of Stafford’s injury has led to some speculation about his future and he tried to put it rest this week. Stafford appeared on The Morning After podcast hosted by his wife Kelly and she said that she has told people that he will continue to play football, but that she felt people would rather hear it from him so she asked if he will retire.

“No,” Stafford said in response to his wife’s question.

Stafford is signed through 2026 and he is not expected to have surgery in order to address the injury this offseason. He was also limited last offseason by an elbow injury and the hope for the Rams is that he will have a smoother time getting ready to play this time around.