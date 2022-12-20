Micah Parsons out with an illness Tuesday

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned Jalen Hurts‘ candidacy for MVP last week. Now, Hurts might miss this week’s game in Arlington after spraining his right shoulder Sunday.

According to the Cowboys’ practice report, Parsons missed Tuesday’s work with an illness.

Parsons missed last year’s Week 18 game against the Eagles with COVID-19, denying him a chance to break the rookie record for sacks in a season.

The Cowboys held a walk-through Tuesday but still had to release an estimated practice report ahead of Saturday’s game.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) also did not practice. He is not expected to play this week with a shoulder stinger. (The Cowboys list the injury as a neck injury, but it is unrelated to his previous neck issues.)

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), receiver Noah Brown (foot), tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), safety Jayron Kearse (shoulder/back) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were estimated as limited.