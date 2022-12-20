Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney won’t practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Browns won’t have a few key players on the field to start the week.

Via multiple reporters, Cleveland announced that running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), and safety John Johnson (thigh) won’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

Chubb spoke to the media earlier on Tuesday, which is usually a positive indication for a player’s availability.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered the foot injury during the win over the Ravens. Via Anthony Poisal of the team’s website, Stefanski also said, “I hope so” when asked if Chubb will play against the Saints on Saturday.

Chubb is currently third in the league in rushing with 1,242 yards and is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 172 yards.

The Browns’ complete injury report will be released later on Tuesday.