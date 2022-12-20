Panthers designate Andre Roberts for return from IR

Getty Images

The Panthers can win the NFC South by winning their final three games of the season and kick returner Andre Roberts could be part of that push.

Roberts was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. He can be activated at any point in the final three weeks, so he could be in the lineup against the Lions this weekend.

Roberts injured his knee in the season opener and has not played in the last 13 games. He returned one punt for 10 yards and two kickoffs for 35 yards in that game.

While he’s made a modest contribution to the Panthers, Roberts is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro as a returner and having him in the lineup would give the Panthers a chance of making a big play in the kicking game before the season is over.