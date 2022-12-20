Patrick Mahomes becomes heavy betting favorite to win MVP after Jalen Hurts injury

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had been the favorite to win this season’s league MVP award. But as Hurts deals with a shoulder injury, there’s a new betting favorite.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the favorite at -275. Hurts is next at +450, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +600 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at +600. No one else is close.

Mahomes is leading the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns this season, and his Chiefs have clinched the AFC West. He previously won the MVP in 2018, and now he’s likely to get his second award.

Mahomes has made clear that his goal is another Super Bowl ring, not another league MVP award. He may win both.