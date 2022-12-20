PFT’s Week 16 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. Eagles (13-1; last week No. 1): They may have to nail down the No. 1 seed with Gardner Minshew.

2. Bills (11-3; No. 2): Every NFL game in December should be played in Buffalo.

3. Chiefs (11-3; No. 4): They’re hoping for one Buffalo loss to have a shot at the No. 1 seed.

4. 49ers (10-4; No. 5): Their golden helmets looked extra shiny last Thursday night. They may be shining a silver trophy on a Sunday night in February.

5. Bengals (10-4; No. 6): JB9 > TB12.

6. Cowboys (10-4; No. 3): Is this the year they finally get back to the NFC Championship?

7. Vikings (11-3; No. 8): It’s one thing to come back from 33-0 against the Colts. It’s another to do it against, you know, a good team.

8. Dolphins (8-6; No. 9): Yes, they lost. Yes, they still bump up a spot.

9. Ravens (9-5; No. 7): They’re likely going to have to go on the road once the playoffs start.

10. Chargers (8-6; No. 14): Imagine how good they’d be if they let Justin Herbert cut it loose all the time?

11. Lions (7-7; No. 15): Thirty-one years after their last playoff win, maybe they’ll have another one.

12. Giants (8-5-1; No. 13): A win is a win, even if it comes with an asterisk.

13. Commanders (7-6-1; No. 12): A loss is a loss, even if it comes with an asterisk.

14. Jaguars (6-8; No. 20): They could make things very interesting in the AFC playoff field, if they get there.

15. Patriots (7-7; No. 10): What happens in Vegas goes back to Boston and gets people fired.

16. Seahawks (7-7; No. 11): At least they can enjoy the implosion of the Broncos.

17. Titans (7-7; No. 16): Suddenly, the 2021 coach of the year may not be on solid ground.

18. Jets (7-7; No. 17): I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus. Or maybe it was Zach Wilson.

19. Browns (6-8; No. 21): Quietly, the Browns are 2-1 with Deshaun Watson.

20. Steelers (6-8; No. 22): Don’t stop. Believing.

21. Raiders (6-8; No. 26): If they can follow whatever that was against the Patriots with a win over the Steelers, maybe they can get back to the playoffs, after all.

22. Packers (6-8; No. 24): It’s looking like Week 18 vs. Lions could be a playoff play-in game for both teams.

23. Buccaneers (6-8; No. 18): Raise your hand if you’ve had enough of this team.

24. Panthers (5-9; No. 19): They still control their playoff path. Somehow.

25. Saints (5-9; No. 29): More Taysom Hill, please.

26. Falcons (5-9; No. 23): Yes, they’re still alive.

27. Rams (4-10; No. 25): They had too much time to get ready for this week’s game, apparently.

28. Broncos (4-10; No. 31): Rams-Broncos on Christmas? Someone was naughty.

29. Cardinals (4-10; No. 27): Bucs-Cardinals on Christmas? Someone was really naughty.

30. Bears (3-11; No. 30): Give the Bears credit for not giving up on a season that ended a while ago.

31. Colts (4-9-1; No. 28): Maybe Jim Irsay will hire Kirk Cousins to be the head coach.

32. Texans (1-11-1; No. 32): Close, respectable losses are still losses.

24 responses to “PFT’s Week 16 2022 NFL power rankings

  2. Bengals are too low.
    Beat the Chiefs three times this year and are still ranked below them? Ridiculous. A good argument can be made to have them below the 49ers, that defence would surely test that offensive line, but the way Cincinnati has played the last couple of months should have them ranked higher than 5. Their game in two weeks against the Bills will pretty much determine which team is the favourite for the AFC’s Super Bowl representative.

  3. 49ers (10-4; No. 5): Their golden helmets looked extra shiny last Thursday night. They may be shining a silver trophy on a Sunday night in February.
    ——————–
    They can win it so long as j glass doesnt play in the Super Bowl.

  4. So in back to back weeks against teams that are 4-10 and 1-12-1, the Chiefs struggle mightily to win. Their defence gets shredded by those turrible teams, and the concern here is whether they get the #1 seed?
    Yeah, it won’t matter where they play, they’re still not going to get more than one win in the playoffs. If that…

  5. 6. Cowboys (10-4; No. 3): Is this the year they finally get back to the NFC Championship? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  7. Are the patriots better than the Seahawks, titans, and jets? I know pats beat the jets, but the jets would put a better game in the playoffs no matter who the opponent is. Titans and Seahawks are slumping, but have you watched the pats? The Bills beat the pats depending on their run game. The bills have a bad o-line and no run game. That’s the bills version of mailing it in and they still beat the lowly pats by 14.

  8. The Eagles offense would definitely look different with Minshew, but they may still beat the Cowboys. The Jags just rolled up five hundred yards on the Cowboys, and nearly two hundred of that was rushing. If there’s one thing the Philly O line can do, it’s run block.

  9. 6. Cowboys (10-4; No. 3): Is this the year they finally get back to the NFC Championship?

    ———————————————————-

    C’mon, really? In the preseason ranking PFT showed no love for the Cowboys and I found that refreshing to finally see. Now they just laid a massive brainfart vs the Jags and you still have them at #6?

  10. Vikings came back from 17 against the Bills on the road…but I guess that was all luck and doesn’t count anymore.

  12. Many of these teams won games this week they had no business winning. Some terrible late game play calling and the officiating has been suspect.

  13. I think you’ve got the Vikings too low, that comeback was history-making, no matter the team played. I’d put them 5th behind the 49’ers, who are currently the scariest team in the league.

  14. Vikings are good. The road win in Buffalo and last week’s miracle make them a contender anytime anywhere. It’s time to believe! SKOL

  16. After white hot start to the season, the hapless Vikings are once again playing like………

    …….the Vikings.

  17. malcomreynolds says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:16 am
    So in back to back weeks against teams that are 4-10 and 1-12-1, the Chiefs struggle mightily to win. Their defence gets shredded by those turrible teams, and the concern here is whether they get the #1 seed?
    Yeah, it won’t matter where they play, they’re still not going to get more than one win in the playoffs. If that…
    —————————————-

    So you’re saying that winning even if they’re not playing well is a bad thing? Lol.

  18. Cowboys Defense is leaking oil and listing to port.
    Injuries to Linebacker and CB means the Jags were able to roll up 500 yards on them and keep the Cowboys offense off the field.
    Gardner Minshew could beat them right now.
    They are ranked too high

  20. legionofzoom says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:53 am
    malcomreynolds says:
    December 20, 2022 at 9:16 am
    So in back to back weeks against teams that are 4-10 and 1-12-1, the Chiefs struggle mightily to win. Their defence gets shredded by those turrible teams, and the concern here is whether they get the #1 seed?
    Yeah, it won’t matter where they play, they’re still not going to get more than one win in the playoffs. If that…
    —————————————-

    So you’re saying that winning even if they’re not playing well is a bad thing? Lol.

    If they’re barely beating bad teams, yes it’s a bad thing.
    It’d be different if this was a rare event, but their defence has repeatedly shown they can’t stop anyone. Against the Broncos or Texans, it didn’t matter. Losing to the Colts was seen a one off event, barely beating the Titans led by Malik Willis was another supposed rare occurrence.
    This is Chiefs team is nowhere near as good as the ones that made every AFC championship game during the Mahomes era.

  21. Vikings are good. The road win in Buffalo and last week’s miracle make them a contender anytime anywhere. It’s time to believe! SKOL

    ===
    Living off Miracles and massive comebacks is exactly what makes a pretender. They are by far the worst 10-3 team in History. When a team is 10-3 but could just as easily be 3-10 they aren’t contenders

  22. Bengals should be above 49ers based on Strength of Schedule and that SF is starting a 3rd string QB. You can fool yourself that a rookie 3rd string QB will continue to shine through the pressure of the playoffs.

    Id rather have Burrow.

    But, it really doesn’t matter both teams are very good.

  23. After that last play in Vegas, the Patriots should’ve dropped more than 5 just to show them how stupid that play was.

  24. I’d be shocked if the Super Bowl champ were not to come from one of the top 5 power ranked teams. There will be no surprises this year.

