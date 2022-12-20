Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision Thursday

Getty Images

The Jets know they will not have quarterback Mike White in the lineup against the Jaguars on Thursday night, but they won’t be sure of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams‘ status for some time.

Williams missed last Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a calf injury that he sustained against the Bills in Week 14. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Williams is trending in the right direction and that he is going to be a game-time decision.

Williams leads the Jets with 11 sacks and 23 quarterback hits this season. The Jets did not record any sacks against the Lions with Williams on the sideline.

Saleh said that wide receiver Corey Davis is also trending the right way this week. He missed Week 15 with a concussion.