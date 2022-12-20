Rasul Douglas on ill-advised lateral: “Damn, this is about to be like the Raiders and the Patriots”

USA TODAY Sports

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, with the Packers leading the Rams 24-12, Green Bay defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass thrown by L.A. quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Then it got interesting.

Douglas, while being spun around by the bottom of his undershirt by Rams receiver Ben Skowronek, tried to lateral the ball to a teammate. The key word was “tried.”

The ball skittered away, traveling more than 10 yards before a teammate recovered it among three Rams players who were closing in on the ball.

Douglas explained the moment to reporters after the game.

“When [Skowronek] grabbed me and kind of twisted me, I seen Smash [Adrian Amos] and Rudy [Ford],” Douglas said, via Nicole Manner of Fox 11. “So I was like, OK, if I could just grip the ball and throw and it to one of them, I’ll be good. . . . That was my first mistake. And then when I went to like go throw it, it slipped. But I was already in the process of going down. I just underhand, and then I seen it hit the ground, and I was like, ‘Damn, this is about to be like the Raider and the Patriots.'”

What did his teammates say to him?

“They were just like, ‘What the hell you on?'”

He said that is always his plan. Always his intention.

“I was gonna do that regardless,” Douglas said. “I always tell my teammates, ‘If I’m about to get tackled and I see you look at me, I’m gonna give you the ball.’ Because I’d rather us to score on defense than wait for offense.”

Maybe, after last night, he’ll decide to let the offense do its thing.