Ravens claim Sammy Watkins with Devin Duvernay dealing with foot injury

Sammy Watkins is back with the Ravens.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Ravens claimed Watkins off of waivers on Tuesday. Watkins was waived by the Packers on Monday

Watkins appeared in 13 games for the Ravens last season and caught 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown before moving on to Green Bay this offseason. He had 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games for the Packers.

While Watkins’ familiarity with the offense may have been appealing to the Ravens, they’re also reportedly dealing with an injury to another member of the receiving corps. Pelissero reports that Devin Duvernay injured his foot during Tuesday’s practice and that the injury may be a significant one. He is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

4 responses to “Ravens claim Sammy Watkins with Devin Duvernay dealing with foot injury

  1. This is hilarious.
    After all the things Ravens’ fans warned the Packers about Watkins (which were true) they take him back.

  3. Good for him stealing more money. What makes the Ravens think this is a good idea?? He cant ever stay healthy.

  4. No one thinks he is good , the Ravens FO knows this better then anyone. They literally have 3 healthy WR’a and need a body. This body just happens to already know the dumb playbook.

