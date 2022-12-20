Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out for at least four weeks.

Duvernay, who suffered a foot injury in practice today, was placed on injured reserve today. That means he has to miss at least four weeks, which would mean he’s out through the wild card round of the playoffs.

Given that the Ravens made the determination to put Duvernay on injured reserve so quickly after the injury, it seems like a long shot that he’ll be back no matter how deep into the postseason the Ravens go.

Duvernay is third on the Ravens in both catches (37) and receiving yards (407) this season, and he’s second on the team with three receiving touchdowns. The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins off waivers today, but there’s no way to fully replace Duvernay at this point in the season.