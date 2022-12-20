Six teams have clinched playoff berths, 11 more control their postseason destiny

Getty Images

With three games to go in the 2022 NFL season, six teams are already in the playoffs — and 11 more know that if they win out, they’ll get in.

More teams can get in with help, and the possibilities involving various results over the next three weeks are almost endless, but for teams and fans alike, the best position to be in is knowing that you control your playoff destiny.

Here’s where each of the 32 teams stand with respect to the playoffs with three games to go:

Clinched playoff berth: Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, Cowboys.

Clinch playoff berth if they win this week: Bengals.

Clinch playoff berth if they win their next two games: Ravens, Chargers, Giants, Buccaneers.

Clinch playoff berth if they win out: Dolphins, Titans, Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders, Panthers.

Need help: Jets, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Lions, Seahawks, Packers, Falcons, Saints.

Mathematically eliminated: Broncos, Texans, Bears, Cardinals, Rams.