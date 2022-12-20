Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times

Getty Images

Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not.

So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast.

“Rough day and, man, losing sucks,” Brady told Jim Gray. “It’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation. Unfortunately I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So just learning from it and trying to be better. And obviously woke up at 3:00 a.m. [Monday] morning just trying to figure out, you know, I just had some real shitty plays [Sunday] at the end of the day. So you can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times. And that’s on me. So that’s how I feel.”

Gray then asked a very pointed and probing question: “You’re so used to winning and now you find yourself in this circumstance. You’ve gone from GOAT by winning that game against New Orleans. Everybody’s saying, ‘How does he keep doing this? He’s just incredible.’ To now what’s happened in the last two weeks. It’s like, ‘Why is he still playing this game?’ Can you talk about just the emotional aspect? Forget about what outsiders think. What’s going on with you internally?”

“It’s a good question,” Brady said. “And it’s interesting because you would think, ‘Oh, well, why is he still playing? Because all you want to do is win, and that’s all sports should be about is winning.’ And I agree it should be about winning, but it’s also, I’m looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple years and not winning? What is that teaching me? You know, why should we feel like we’re just entitled to win all the time? We’re not. That’s not what life’s about. And I think anyone who’s gone through life and struggles at their job or struggles in other aspects of life, when you do put effort and energy into it, you know, what are you learning from that as opposed to, you know, why is that happening to you and for you? You’re not a victim of that. We’re not a victim of losing games. The sun came up today. We’ve got something to do about it. We woke up, we have a chance. This is not the time to feel sorry for yourself. So get up, go into work and make it better, and improve it and work harder and work more determined.”

That sounds a lot like Brady’s comment from three weeks ago, when he said after an overtime loss to the Browns that he’d rather play and lose than not play at all. And it makes it harder not to wonder whether he’ll keep playing in 2023.

Previously, the thinking was he’d only play if he thought he was likely to win. Maybe he’ll finish his career by playing simply for the joy of playing — win, lose, or tie.