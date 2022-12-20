Trey Hendrickson, Hayden Hurst listed as limited on Bengals injury report

Getty Images

There’s some good news on the injury front for the surging Bengals as they begin their practice week.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), cornerback Cam and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) returned to the field for the Bengals’ walk-through practice.

Hendrickson has missed Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay with his fractured wrist. He is second on the team with 6.0 sacks. His return could be a significant boost to Cincinnati’s defense, which just lost Sam Hubbard for likely a few games with a calf injury.

Hendrickson also has a pair of forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits.

Hurst has been dealing with a calf injury and has missed the last two games. He’s caught 48 passes for 400 yards with a pair of TDs for Cincinnati this year.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) suffered an injury during the win over the Bucs and was listed as limited on Tuesday. He suffered the injury against the Bucs. That he’s on the field is a positive sign for his Saturday availability.

Receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), and cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb) were also limited.

Offensive tackle La’El Collins and defensive tackle D.J. Readers both received rest days.