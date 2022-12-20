Tyler Lockett undergoes hand surgery Monday, could return for Week 17

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett underwent surgery on his hand Monday, coach Pete Carroll announced. Lockett could return as soon as Week 17.

Carroll called the surgery “perfect.”

“We feel very good about him coming back quickly,” Carroll said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “There’s a chance [he could miss only one game], yes. . . . That sounds crazy, miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that. So we’ll see what happens.”

Lockett broke his finger in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers.

He has 78 receptions for 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Seahawks will play the Chiefs without Lockett on Saturday. They close out with the Jets and the Rams.