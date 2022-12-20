Vikings sign Josh Rosen to practice squad

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2022, 9:59 AM EST
NFL: NOV 28 Falcons at Jaguars
Getty Images

Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity.

The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning.

A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was traded to Miami, then lasted just one year with the Dolphins before he was cut. Since then he has spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns.

In his career, Rosen has a 54.0 percent completion rate, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

In Minnesota Rosen will join a quarterback room with Kirk Cousins as the starter and Nick Mullens as the backup.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Vikings sign Josh Rosen to practice squad

  1. In his career, Rosen has a 54.0 percent completion rate, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

    In MN, those numbers will get you into their “Ring of Honor”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.