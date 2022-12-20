YouTube TV is closing in on a Sunday Ticket deal

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2022, 8:06 PM EST
Apple is out. Google is in.

Days after a report emerged that Apple, the perceived frontrunner for the Sunday Ticket package for months, has exited the bidding, multiple reports indicate that YouTube TV will land the package for 2023 and beyond.

Other candidates were Amazon and Disney.

A source with knowledge of the situation says the deal is not “done done,” but that YouTube TV has made a strong push recently, and that a decision could be “imminent.”

DirecTV has owned the Sunday Ticket rights since its inception in 1994. The NFL had made it clear that the next deal would focus on a streaming-only option.

YouTube TV could still sell limited satellite rights, for bars and for consumers in areas that lack access to sufficiently effective high-speed Internet access.

Regardless, Sunday Ticket is about to undergo its biggest change ever. At a time when many can’t wait to finally dump DirecTV.

  1. Just make something happen so we can start griping about the new owners. I’m tired of dunking on DirecTV – it’s too easy.

  2. I was really hoping for Amazon. I don’t want to have to pay for yet another streaming service.

  3. So it will end up on the most expensive service out of all of them?

    Thanks for nothing, NFL! I guess it’s no surprise.

  4. FWIW, there has been a streaming only option for the last 4-5 years. You just had to “qualify” by showing that your current address (or the address of a nearby apartment building would do) couldn’t have a satellite dish on it.

    The tech sucks for it (you can’t pause, rewind, or FF), but it was streaming and you could access it anywhere.

    That said, YoutubeTV will be a huge upgrade.

  6. Sooo I dumped directv when my son got to college. He got the $99 college Sunday ticket package. That is so much cheaper than their insane monthly rates + 350 for Sunday ticket

  8. Great. Youtube already has enough bias in what it allows to be seen. Now it’s going to rear its ugly head into the NFL.

  9. I have YouTube TV and the quality is less than great, at least when casting from my laptop to my TV using Google Chromecast. Theoretically you should be able to pause, rewind and fast forward but most of the time those options don’t work. It also freezes/buffers quite a bit.

  13. Great, that is already $65 per month… and I doubt they will give this away for free.
    No thanks. I will stick with my antenna and over the air dvr for $0.

