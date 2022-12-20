YouTube TV is closing in on a Sunday Ticket deal

Getty Images

Apple is out. Google is in.

Days after a report emerged that Apple, the perceived frontrunner for the Sunday Ticket package for months, has exited the bidding, multiple reports indicate that YouTube TV will land the package for 2023 and beyond.

Other candidates were Amazon and Disney.

A source with knowledge of the situation says the deal is not “done done,” but that YouTube TV has made a strong push recently, and that a decision could be “imminent.”

DirecTV has owned the Sunday Ticket rights since its inception in 1994. The NFL had made it clear that the next deal would focus on a streaming-only option.

YouTube TV could still sell limited satellite rights, for bars and for consumers in areas that lack access to sufficiently effective high-speed Internet access.

Regardless, Sunday Ticket is about to undergo its biggest change ever. At a time when many can’t wait to finally dump DirecTV.