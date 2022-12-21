Andy Reid: I’ve always been a Geno Smith fan

Getty Images

The Seahawks have lost four of their last five games. But Kansas City knows Seattle will still pose challenges, particularly at quarterback this week.

Head coach Andy Reid had plenty of good things to say about what head coach Pete Carroll has accomplished with Geno Smith when asked about the Seahawks first year post-Russell Wilson.

“I’ve always been a Geno fan,” Reid said in his Tuesday press conference. “I like his game. I like the kid. We brought him in here, smart kid. He’s had this career that’s been up and down, but he’s in a good place now. I know Pete is using him and he’s doing very well.”

Smith leads the league with his 71.4 percent completion rate. He’s thrown for 3,671 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also asked about Smith’s 2022 on Tuesday.

“First off, every throw he throws is like a perfect spiral,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I know that gets taken for granted in this league. But, he throws a perfect spiral every throw. He’s getting those receivers going. They have two great receivers with a lot of other guys too that have a lot of speed. And so, he’s able to get those receivers going and take the shots from there, but take the underneath. And they’ve had a lot of young guys step up. And so, Geno’s done a great job of taking advantage of what’s there. And that’s why he’s had such a great season.”

The Chiefs have won the AFC West to guarantee themselves a home playoff game. But with the conference’s No. 1 seed still up for grabs, Kansas City still has plenty to play for through the last three weeks of the regular season.