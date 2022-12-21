Art Rooney II: It is difficult to find words to describe Franco Harris’ impact

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2022, 11:32 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris
Getty Images

Hall of Famer Franco Harris, the ultimate receiver in the Immaculate Reception play, died today at 72. Steelers president Art Rooney II has issued a statement regarding the Pittsburgh legend.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” Rooney said. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana. his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.

Franco was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 1972, and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He spent 12 years with the Steelers, and one with the Seahawks.

He rushed for 12,120 yards, retiring just 192 yards short of Jim Brown’s 12,312 — the career rushing record at the time.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Art Rooney II: It is difficult to find words to describe Franco Harris’ impact

  2. With all due respect to HOF QB Terry Bradshaw, it was Franco Harris who powered that Steeler Dynasty. When Harris was healthy and running strong, the Steelers were almost unbeatable. When he was out or was running hurt, the Steelers has only 50-50 against teams with a winning record. The only time the Raiders beat the Steelers in the AFC conference game and went on to win the SB, Harris was out on injured.

  4. The Steelers came to Buffalo in that 1972 season. It was the last year for the Bills in the old “Rockpile” stadium. I remember it was raining and the field was muddy. Franco ripped off an 89 run down the right sideline to help crush the Bills.
    Harris came to Buffalo a few more times after that….but I don’t recall those games at all. That run during his rookie year on a gray and miserable day is etched into my brain forever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.