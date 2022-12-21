Art Rooney II: It is difficult to find words to describe Franco Harris’ impact

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Franco Harris, the ultimate receiver in the Immaculate Reception play, died today at 72. Steelers president Art Rooney II has issued a statement regarding the Pittsburgh legend.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” Rooney said. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana. his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.

Franco was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 1972, and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He spent 12 years with the Steelers, and one with the Seahawks.

He rushed for 12,120 yards, retiring just 192 yards short of Jim Brown’s 12,312 — the career rushing record at the time.