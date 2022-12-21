Bills flying to Chicago a day early with blizzard looming

Getty Images

Chicago is bracing for a blizzard, and that means yet another Bills game is being affected by the weather.

The Bills announced today that they are flying to Chicago on Thursday evening instead of Friday because of potential travel issues before Saturday’s game against the Bears.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Chicago area from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow and blowing snow may produce white out conditions, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, winds gusting as high as 50 mph, and wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. By the Bills-Bears kickoff at noon local time on Saturday the blizzard should be over, but getting to Chicago may prove treacherous for the Bills.

The Bills have already had two games affected by the weather this season: Their November 20 home game against the Browns was moved to Detroit because of a major storm in Buffalo, and their December 17 home game against the Dolphins saw snowfall and a warning from the referee that the home team could be penalized if fans continued throwing snowballs on the field. Now it’s a Bills road game that will be affected by the weather.