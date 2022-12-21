Bobby Wagner finally gets to face Russell Wilson in something other than practice

Getty Images

For 10 years they were teammates in Seattle, members of the same draft class. They’ve now moved on to different teams. And they’ll face each other on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner addressed with reporters his looming showdown against Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think it’s going to be an upgraded version of practice,” Wagner said. “I think with practice, everything was pretty much live in the checks and the going back and forth, all of that was full speed, but the hitting wasn’t. You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him, so we’ll see.”

Wagner said he used to tell Wilson he was lucky to be wearing a red, no-contact jersey.

“You’re talking trash at practice and a lot of the trash talk would be like, ‘You lucky you have a red jersey on, we can’t touch you,'” Wagner said. “Now he has a Broncos jersey on so it should be fun. It’ll be a fun game for Christmas.”

It may be the only fun thing about it, given that both teams are eliminated from playoff considerations.

However it goes, Wagner made it clear that he respects Wilson.

“I think he gets a lot of rap for a lot of things, but he was an extremely amazing person,” Wagner said. “All the stuff that he did in the community every week. I mean no matter what the situation was, he was always at the children’s hospital. I know that was inspirational for myself and a lot of the guys. Creating a school, doing all the things that he does to help people on a daily basis definitely stood out, but even the stuff that he did for the staff, teammates, things of that nature. There were some years where he had a deal with Alaska [Airlines] and he gifted everybody in the building flights to anywhere that Alaska flew.”

Those feelings undoubtedly will be set aside when the times come to do what Wagner has been waiting more than 10 years to do — touch a player who at practice was always untouchable.