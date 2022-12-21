Chargers sign Christopher Hinton to active roster, place Joe Gaziano on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

The rookie played three defensive snaps against the Dolphins in his NFL debut two weeks ago. He was inactive last week after being promoted from the practice squad.

The Chargers placed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He injured his groin against the Titans.

Gaziano finishes his season with eight tackles and a sack in five games.

The team also announced it signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., to the practice squad.