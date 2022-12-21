Chase Young on staying patient: I wish it was a faster process, but it is what it is

Getty Images

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021, but also ruptured a his patella. Dr. James Andrews used a graft from the tendon in Young’s left knee to repair Young’s right knee. That made his recovery longer than normal.

More than a year later, Young still has not returned to game action.

“I wish it was a faster process, but it is what it is,” Young said, via video from Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “. . . Just being patient. Got to be patient.”

Young has taken criticism from fans who don’t realize why it has taken longer for his return than an ACL typically takes. Young said “eventually” everyone would know the full extent of his injury.

He returned to practice Nov. 2 and has limited practices in every practice since his activation to the active roster Nov. 21.

“Every day I feel like I’m getting better. Every day I feel like I’m getting stronger, more comfortable,” Young said. “Just got to keep going, continuing that.”

Young didn’t offer any idea about when he might return to game action, saying he continues to take it “day by day.”

“We’ve got a good plan. I’m just sticking to that,” Young said.