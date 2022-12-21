Colt McCoy out, Trace McSorley to start for Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2022
DENVER BRONCOS, ARIZONA CARDINALS, NFL
Trace McSorley will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Colt McCoy is still in the concussion protocol and will be out this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today.

McSorley came in to replace McCoy after he suffered his concussion on Sunday and did not play well, going 7-for-15 for 95 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. This will be the first start of McSorley’s NFL career.

The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback after losing both Kyler Murray and McCoy. David Blough will be the backup to McSorley on Saturday.

9 responses to “Colt McCoy out, Trace McSorley to start for Cardinals

  1. Rearranging chairs and the band keeps playing while the ship sinks. Question of the day, does Kingsbury go back to college or become a OC somewhere after this season?

  4. “does Kingsbury go back to college or become a OC”

    Slinks back to college. At least his NFL run was slightly less embarrassing than Petrino, Saban, and Spurrier

  8. Kliff Kingsbury should beg Carson Palmer or Ryan Fitzpatrick to come out of retirement. Or better yet….Jake Plummer.

  9. You know how difficult it is to play quarterback in the NFL when you keep seeing the same bottom tier quarterbacks popping up on rosters around the league.
    You wonder “Why can’t they find someone better than THIS guy? “ If it was really easy, they would.

