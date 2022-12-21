Dallas Goedert: We all have faith Gardner Minshew will make the most of his opportunity

Getty Images

While the Eagles have not yet officially ruled out Jalen Hurts for this week, it certainly seems as if Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback in this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is also slated to return to play after missing the last five weeks with a shoulder injury. He displayed a solid connection with Minshew last year, catching six passes for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns from the quarterback in last year’s victory over the Jets.

On Tuesday, Goedert said the team has a lot of respect for Minshew.

“He came in here after he was in Jacksonville, you know, Minshew Mania. He kind of had that legend behind him. He came in here and didn’t disappoint,” Goedert said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He’s been himself since the day he got in here. And he’s always been a little different in the best way possible, and I love that about him. He’s just got a lot of respect because he comes in here to work every day, prepares like the starter even though he knows he’s the backup.

“He knows his role, and he just waits for an opportunity like this, and we all have faith that he’s going to make the most of it.”

Minshew has completed 63.2 percent of his career passes for 6,003 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 30 games.