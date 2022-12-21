Desmond Ridder: Gaining experience was the biggest thing for me in first start

Getty Images

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first start last week against the Saints, finishing 13-of-26 passing for 97 yards.

While he didn’t throw a touchdown and was sacked four times, he also didn’t have any interceptions or fumbles. Ridder put up 38 yards rushing on six carries.

On Tuesday, Ridder said gaining some real playing experience was the biggest takeaway from Week 15.

“Getting out there, you know, seeing the speed of the game and the communication going, and then also the patience,” Ridder said in his press conference. “Along with this great [offensive] line that I have, it gives me the time to be able to sit there and trust them and let things develop.

“Where I thought that, you look back on film where I would drop back in the pocket and sometimes I would start hitching up and getting antsy to get rid of the ball when in reality, I probably had a little bit more time back there to take a second and let the picture develop. So that’ll be something that I continue to work on. But like I said, you know, just the experience of being out there was big enough of an experience and a learning experience that you can have.”

Ridder has three more shots to show what he can do this season. But his next opportunity will present plenty of challenges, as the Falcons travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.