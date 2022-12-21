DK Metcalf won’t change his style despite several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers and that infraction wasn’t an isolated one.

Metcalf has received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last five games, but he said on Tuesday that the prospect of hurting the team with another one against the Chiefs this weekend or in any future game isn’t going to make him change the way he plays or conducts himself on the field.

“No, because I’m not going to stop blocking or playing aggressive, because that’s a part of who I am,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “That’s who I am as a player, and that’s why the Seahawks drafted me, because I’m a competitor and I block my butt off. I’m not going to stop doing that. . . . When I’m beating someone’s butt like I do when I’m blocking, sometimes the officials don’t like that. I’m just going to continue to play football how I know how to play it, and that’s in between the whistle. You can’t stop that.”

Metcalf’s penalty last Thursday was for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and one of the others led to a big fine for directing abusive language toward an official. Neither of those infractions came in between the whistles, so Metcalf should be able to avoid compromising his game while also avoiding penalties if that’s what he desires.