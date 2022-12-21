Falcons DC Dean Pees cleared to coach this week

Getty Images

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will be back with the team for this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Pees was taken to the hospital before last Sunday’s loss to the Saints after he collided with Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed during pregame warmups. Pees told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he was knocked out and joked that it was easy to answer questions about where he was because “Superdome” was written on the roof of the building.

Because he takes blood thinners, doctors wanted to rule out the possibility that he had bleeding in his brain along with any serious injuries.

“I thought I was good enough, beat up a little bit but don’t feel like I’m concussed or anything like that,” Pees said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “They said, no, because of that, they wanted to take precautionary measures and put the stuff on my neck and all that kind of stuff. It looks terrible, but it’s precautionary.”

Pees returned to Atlanta with the team and has been cleared for a full return this weekend.