Jalen Hurts not on field at Eagles practice

Getty Images

The Eagles haven’t closed the door on quarterback Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys on Saturday, but it isn’t looking like there’s a great chance that he will be in the starting lineup.

Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice report that Hurts is not on the field with the rest of the team as the prepare for the NFC East matchup. Gardner Minshew is back at work after missing Tuesday’s walkthrough to attend Mike Leach’s funeral and Ian Book is the only other quarterback going through drills.

Hurts sprained his shoulder during last Sunday’s win over the Bears. He said on Tuesday that he is taking things day-to-day and that he doesn’t want to do anything to hurt the team by playing at less than 100 percent.

The Eagles will clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs with one win in their final three games and that positioning does little to encourage the idea of playing Hurts at anything less than 100 percent.