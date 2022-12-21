Jared Goff on Jameson Williams: We’re moving right along, will only get better from here

December 21, 2022
Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has only played three games since being activated from the non-football injury list after his ACL rehab, so it’s not surprising that he and quarterback Jared Goff aren’t fully on the same page yet.

That much was clear on a deep pass that Goff underthrew to Williams during last Sunday’s win over the Jets. Williams was open and likely would have scored a touchdown, but the ball never got there.

Goff did hit Williams for a 41-yard touchdown in Week 14 and the quarterback said he feels like he is getting a better feel for what Williams can do as they get more time together.

“I wish I would’ve thrown it a little bit earlier,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I had to move in the pocket a little bit. That’s one missed opportunity I felt like throughout the game I was thinking about. But yeah, him and I are moving along. It’s much better than it was two weeks ago, with just understanding his speed and what he’s good at and what he likes. So yeah, we’re moving right along, and it’ll only get better from here.”

With three games left in the regular season, the Lions may not be able to maximize Williams’ contributions as a rookie but hitting on a deep ball or two wouldn’t hurt Detroit’s chances of extending their season into the playoffs.

3 responses to "Jared Goff on Jameson Williams: We're moving right along, will only get better from here

  1. This team can accomplish quite a bit, even with Goff, if they nail those two first round picks. Seahawks and Lions fans will be watching the Broncos-Rams game very intently on Christmas day to see if Santa is bringing them the 3rd pick or the 4th pick in the draft.

    Rams have the Chargers on New Years day, easy win for the Chargers and then they end with Seattle, interestingly enough. If Seattle can clinch a playoff spot ahead of that game, they have every incentive in the world to lose the game.

    That will be something to keep an eye. Broncos

    Will Anderson or Jalen Carter will pair nicely with Aiden Hutchinson and give Detroit a scary defensive duo either way. Having that second first round pick to continue to bolster the team should really catapult this franchise. Gotta get it right obviously…..hoping they land Michael Mayer, the Notre Dame TE. Kid is going to be a handful for NFL defenses from day 1.

    Along with a long list of talented corners who should be available to Detroit, they can really take a step forward in 2022 with 2 home run selections.

    Anyone still sleeping on this club just isn’t with it.

    As an AFC fan who played them this year, I am pumped for Detroit’s future.

