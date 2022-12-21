Josh Allen: Elbow felt “really good” after limiting throws yesterday

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as limited on Buffalo’s Tuesday injury report with his right elbow issue.

Allen has said that he’ll have to manage the elbow injury throughout the rest of the season. But apparently, a little rest was exactly what Allen needed.

“It feels good,” Allen said of his elbow during his Wednesday press conference. “I think yesterday was more just a — obviously, it was a walk-through so just trying to limit the throws and be smart with that. But, it felt really good today — it felt really good. So, I’m glad the training staff decided to kind of keep me limited yesterday. I haven’t felt that good in a long time.”

While Allen’s elbow may privately be affecting him, his performance has not diminished since suffering the injury in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. The quarterback was named the AFC offensive player of the week earlier on Wednesday after throwing for 304 yards with four touchdowns and rushing for 77 yards in the 32-29 victory over the Dolphins.

Overall this season, Allen has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s rushed for 705 yards with six TDs, though he also has 12 fumbles.

The Bills will take on the Bears this weekend, apparently with Allen’s arm feeling as good as ever.