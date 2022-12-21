Josh Allen returns to full participation in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said earlier Wednesday that his right elbow injury feels better after a limited practice day Tuesday. The practice report confirmed he had full participation.

Allen is on the report for a seventh week, but Tuesday marked the first practice since Nov. 23 that he was limited.

The Bills had three other changes to their practice report.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a new addition with a calf injury. He was limited.

Offensive guards Ryan Bates (ankle) and Rodger Saffold (knee/veteran rest) returned to full participation after being estimated as limited Tuesday.

Center Mitch Morse (concussion), defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) remained out of practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) again were limited.