Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall this year because they believed the edge rusher could be an impactful part of their defense.

Thibodeaux showed the kind of impact he can make against the Commanders last Sunday night. The rookie stripped Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke on a sack early in the second quarter and then recovered the fumble for a touchdown that loomed large in the Giants’ 20-12 road win.

His impact didn’t stop there. Thibodeaux led the team with 12 tackles and had three tackles for loss to help his team take a big step toward qualifying for the postseason.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Thibodeaux has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. It’s the first of what the Giants hope will be many accolades for Thibodeaux.