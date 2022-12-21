Ken Walker misses another practice

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Ken Walker III missed a second consecutive day of practice with a sore ankle. He played 48 of 64 snaps last Thursday after not practicing much the week leading up to the game.

Walker injured his ankle against the Rams on Dec. 4 and missed one game. The Seahawks ran for only 46 yards on 14 carries without Walker in a loss to the Panthers on Dec. 11.

They need the rookie against the Chiefs this weekend as the Seahawks try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We will see how this week goes,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We have to give him every day to get back.”

Walker, who has started eight games in place of injured starter Rashaad Penny, is Seattle’s leading rusher with 696 yards.

Running back DeeJay Dallas, who missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain, was listed as limited.

Besides, Walker, the Seahawks also practiced without tight end Noah Fant (knee), receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee/heel), safety Ryan Neal (knee) and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles).

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (wrist) and inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks (neck) were limited.