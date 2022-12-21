Kliff Kingsbury: I thought I worked hard, then I was Tom Brady’s teammate, he’s on a different level

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience.

Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best he could be that Brady had, and he said it’s Brady’s fanatical work ethic that makes him the greatest of all time.

“The total commitment, lifestyle, sleep, eat, study, work that he’s put into that, it’s insane,” Kingsbury said. “When I got there, I thought I worked hard, then I watched what he did and put into it and it was on a whole different level. There’s a reason he’s the best there ever was.”

Kingsbury arrived in New England as a sixth-round draft pick in 2003 but never played as a rookie and was released in 2004. He said he wonders sometimes if he could have had a better playing career if he had approached the game the way Brady did.