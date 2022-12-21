Mike Vrabel: Josh Dobbs gives us depth as we monitor Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

A roster move on Wednesday increased speculation that the Titans will not have quarterback Ryan Tannehill available for Saturday’s game against the Texans.

The Titans signed quarterback Josh Dobbs off of the Lions practice squad, which gives them another signal caller to go with rookie Malik Willis while Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel cited the desire to create a deeper bench as the reason why the team made the move.

“This is a player that gives us the opportunity to strengthen and add depth to the quarterback position,” Vrabel said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “Obviously with Ryan and his situation, we’ll still monitor that and try to make sure that he’s doing everything that he can to try to get to the game. If not, we have guys in here that will be able to help us and develop in our system.”

Tannehill was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday and the team will issue any injury designations for the weekend on Thursday.