Nathaniel Hackett on Russell Wilson: He’s full go, it’s about winning the football game

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 21, 2022, 3:43 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had already announced the plan for Russell Wilson to be back behind center as the starting quarterback in Week 16.

He reiterated that plan for Sunday’s game against the Rams in his Wednesday press conference, saying Wilson will be “‘full go.”

“He’s full go, we’re full go, he’s full go,” Hackett said, via Troy Renck of ABC7 Denver. “It’s about winning the football game.”

As for what Hackett would like to see from the quarterback, the head coach said he wants Wilson to continue to build on what he was doing against the Chiefs before he suffered a concussion late in the contest.

“We want to see him execute, get the ball out of his hands when that’s there,” Hackett said. “And if something happens, yes, we don’t want him to stay in the pocket and take a hit – we want him to use his legs and protect himself.”

Wilson’s 2022 has been forgettable, but there were a bunch of flashes from him in that game against the Chiefs. He finished the contest 23-of-36 for 247 yards with three touchdowns. He also had a season-high four rushes for 57 yards.

in 12 games this season, Wilson has passed for 2,805 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 2.8 percent touchdown rate and 85.0 passer rating would easily be the worst marks in those categories in his career.

