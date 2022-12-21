NFL needs flexibility in scheduling Christmas games

Getty Images

The good news is that, for the first time ever, the NFL is fully embracing the role of Santa Claus, sending a trio of games down our collective chimney. The bad news is that two of the games won’t be very good.

Beyond Packers-Dolphins (which only returned to the “good” column recently), Broncos-Rams and Buccaneers-Cardinals are both set to be stinkers, due to the fact that all four teams have losing records and two of them are using backup quarterbacks.

Yes, Tom Brady is a drawing card. And, yes, the Bucs remain in line to win their division. And, yes, people will watch it because it’s on TV.

But why not maximize the captive audience by retaining the flexibility to select better games for Christmas? It would have been easy this year. Most of the games will be played on Saturday. Six could have been earmarked for potential scheduling on Christmas, with the final decision coming two weeks or so before the weekend in question.

The same thing could (should) happen next year, with Christmas landing on Monday. Have a group of games that potentially will be moved to Christmas, and make the decision once it’s clear which games will be naughty and which games will be nice.

The NFL currently does just that in Week 15, finalizing the games to be played on that mid-December Saturday once the season plays out long enough to know which games make the most sense.

Unlike Thanksgiving, which is rooted in the tradition of the Lions and Cowboys hosting two of the games, the Christmas games are and should be a variety pack. Also, few teams are truly done by Thanksgiving. Half of the teams that will play on Christmas have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

The NFL is always evolving, when it comes to putting the best games in national windows. Next year, flexible schedule becomes available for Monday night games in December. Once the league crosses the Rubicon of moving games from one day to the next and vice-versa, there’s no reason not to keep all options open, especially in December and January.

What, you ask, about the fans who made travel plans and bought tickets based on the assumption the games will be played on a specific date and at a specific time? Everyone will be aware of the risk that they may have to cancel or change travel plans. And if tickets need to be sold, the NFL has an official ticket reseller that can accomplish that task.

Especially since the NFL takes a little taste of all such transactions.

Hey, Santa’s gotta eat, too.